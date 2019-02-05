Dr. Jeffery Spahr, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Spahr, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Spahr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milford, NE. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry.
Dr. Spahr works at
Locations
Milford Dental Clinic112 S B St, Milford, NE 68405 Directions (402) 833-3590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fallbrook Family Dentistry575 Fallbrook Blvd Ste 107, Lincoln, NE 68521 Directions (402) 833-3581Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spahr was kind enough to listen to my concerns and addressed my issue quickly!
About Dr. Jeffery Spahr, DDS
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316257694
Education & Certifications
- International Congress Of Oral Implantologist
- University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spahr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spahr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spahr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Spahr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.