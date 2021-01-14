Overview

Dr. Jeffery Soldatis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.



Dr. Soldatis works at OrthoIndy in Carmel, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.