Dr. Jeffery Soldatis, MD
Dr. Jeffery Soldatis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Carmel13430 N Meridian St Ste 367, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 575-2700
OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Fishers13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 301, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 569-2515
OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Carmel13450 N Meridian St Ste 355, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 569-2515
OrthoIndy Fishers10995 Allisonville Rd Ste 102, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 569-2515
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Dr. Soldatis and Kaitlin/PA-C was great. Dr. Soldatis came in the exam room first. He examined my Lt knee. It was very swollen and painful. Dr. Soldatis recommended doing an aspiration followed by a cortisone injection. I agreed with this decision. Once the supplies was brought in Kaitlin assisted Dr. Soldatis. Everything was explained to me before and during the aspiration. Kaitlin even told me i was doing great and that was comforting. My knee feels so much better today.
About Dr. Jeffery Soldatis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841244951
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Fitzsimons Army Med Ctr
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Soldatis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soldatis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soldatis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soldatis has seen patients for Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soldatis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Soldatis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soldatis.
