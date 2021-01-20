Dr. Jeffery Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Healing Arts Center, LLC2307 Laporte Ave Ste 4, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 477-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Smith is a very caring professional acting Doctor. He will do his best to diagnose your condition without drumming up expensive tests and procedures. He believes in preventative medicine and the importance of not having low vitamin levels. He has really helped both my wife and I along with our son.
About Dr. Jeffery Smith, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982806923
Education & Certifications
- Gary Meth Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
