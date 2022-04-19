Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Schoondyke works at Karing Hearts Cardiology in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Elizabethton, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.