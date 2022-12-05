Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Pravda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wallingford, CT.



Dr. Pravda works at Comprehensive Orthopaedics in Wallingford, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT and Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.