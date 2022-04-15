Overview

Dr. Jeffery Nemec, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Nemec works at Womens Health Specialists in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.