Internal Medicine
Dr. Jeffery Meyers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.

Dr. Meyers works at MDVIP - Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
    42557 Woodward Ave Ste 210, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 973-1276

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Pollen Allergy
Abdominal Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Pollen Allergy

Abdominal Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Pollen Allergy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    May 07, 2021
    Great. When I fell and broke four ribs and ended up in the hospital he talked to the physics nurse tasking care of me daily and also called me. When I call the office with a medical problem not is only the staff fantastic he always calls me back to hear the problem and if he needs to see me it is the same day. I feel very secure and well taken care of
    About Dr. Jeffery Meyers, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1225013469
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
    • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
    • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
    • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
    • Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyers works at MDVIP - Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Meyers’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

