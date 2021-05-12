Dr. Jeffery McNeely, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery McNeely, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffery McNeely, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. McNeely works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffery Mcneely Dpm PA2126 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79412 Directions (806) 744-1168
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He did several surgeries several years ago for me. I really did like him. Several of my family members have seen him and they were pleased. I heard he had a serious accident and couldn't do surgery. I need to see someone now and don't know who to see. I do miss him.
About Dr. Jeffery McNeely, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194742833
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. McNeely works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeely.
