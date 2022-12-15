Overview

Dr. Jeffery McMath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. McMath works at Vein Care Center in Findlay, OH with other offices in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.