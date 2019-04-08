Dr. Jeffery Magnuson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnuson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Magnuson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Magnuson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 305, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magnuson?
Dr. Magnuson was always caring,methodical,and and extremely explicit in all aspects of practice and procedures. It was rewarding to be worked on by such a fine doctor!
About Dr. Jeffery Magnuson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891727418
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Hosp, Otolaryngology Univ Of Al Hosp, General Surgery|University Of Al Hospital
- 1994
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnuson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Magnuson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Magnuson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magnuson has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Ear Ache and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magnuson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnuson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnuson.
