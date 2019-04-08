Overview

Dr. Jeffery Magnuson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Magnuson works at Adventhealth Medical Group Otolaryngology And Head And Neck Surgery At Celebration in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Ear Ache and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

