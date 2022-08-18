Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD
Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Bayview Ear Nose & Throat713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 842-4115
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Dr. Kuhn is a life saver and completely understood what I needed from a 360 degree perspective. He helped me resolve issues I had been living with for over a decade and resolved them and help me understand a treatment plan going forward into the long future with out surgery. Thank you again, Dr. Kuhn.
- Neurotology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891809448
- Otology/Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- General Surgery
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
