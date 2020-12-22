Dr. Jeffery Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Krueger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Krueger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with U Tx Med Ctr Dallas
Locations
Carrell Clinic8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 206, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krueger did an excellent job replacing my old implants. He is kind and caring and listens to his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Krueger and I’m pleased with my results so far. Dr. Krueger’s front office was also very helpful - overall a really great experience.
About Dr. Jeffery Krueger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Med Ctr Dallas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
