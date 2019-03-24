Overview

Dr. Jeffery Kontak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Kontak works at Cleveland Clinic in Wadsworth, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.