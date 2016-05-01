Overview

Dr. Jeffery Hinson Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Perry Hospital.



Dr. Hinson Jr works at Eye Physicians Professional Association in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.