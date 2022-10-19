See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jeffery Hawkins, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (4)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffery Hawkins, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Hawkins works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Cleburne, TX and Hurst, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Virtue Anesthesia Pllc
    209 Saint Louis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934
  2
    Girling Hospice Texas By Harden Healthcare
    131 S Westmeadow Dr Ste 300, Cleburne, TX 76033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934
  3
    Champaign Dental Group
    729 W Bedford Euless Rd Ste 202, Hurst, TX 76053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934
  4
    Robert D. Menzies MD Pllc
    7148 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Jeffery Hawkins, MD
    About Dr. Jeffery Hawkins, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609175843
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

