Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Hawkins, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virtue Anesthesia Pllc209 Saint Louis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 294-0934
-
2
Girling Hospice Texas By Harden Healthcare131 S Westmeadow Dr Ste 300, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 294-0934
-
3
Champaign Dental Group729 W Bedford Euless Rd Ste 202, Hurst, TX 76053 Directions (817) 294-0934
-
4
Robert D. Menzies MD Pllc7148 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Directions (817) 294-0934
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins?
This my 3 time visiting Dr Hawkins is very professional and very knowledgeable.He spend valuable time with you and he is to the point.After you finish your visit with him you have better ideal of your pain.He just don’t give you pain meds he find the best pain meds that fix your.He is so patient and kind.
About Dr. Jeffery Hawkins, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1609175843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.