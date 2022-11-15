Dr. Jeffery Harpstrite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harpstrite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Harpstrite, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Harpstrite, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Molokai General Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Mis Hawaii1401 S Beretania St Ste 750, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 536-2261
-
2
Orthopedic Associates of Hawaii Llp1380 Lusitana St Ste 608, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 536-2261
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Molokai General Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harpstrite explained the results of the MRI done on my husbands left knee in a way we could understand. He also drew sketches so that we would know what was the cause of the pain and explained that surgery was not necessary which gave us a big relief. At the time of visit (11/11/22) my husband had no complaints so Dr Harpstrite said should the pain comeback, a steroid shot may be given to relieve the pain.
About Dr. Jeffery Harpstrite, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952413973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harpstrite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harpstrite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harpstrite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harpstrite has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harpstrite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Harpstrite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harpstrite.
