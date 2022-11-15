Overview

Dr. Jeffery Harpstrite, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Molokai General Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Harpstrite works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.