Overview

Dr. Jeffery Grizzaffi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Grizzaffi works at Acadia Foot Care in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.