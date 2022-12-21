See All Dermatologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Jeffery Graves, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (450)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffery Graves, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Dr. Graves works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park
    7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-5091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 21, 2022
    Yesterday was the first time that I had met with Dr. Graves. I was seeing Dr. Lent before she moved. Dr. Graves was very direct and to the point about my visit. He was personable and explained everything in detail as to what he was seeing and how to take care of it. I felt very comfortable with him and felt like he was on top of it. It was a very good first visit.
    Charles S. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffery Graves, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1295994895
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger Health System
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • Methodist Hospital
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    • University of Kansas
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
