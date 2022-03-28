See All Plastic Surgeons in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Dr. Jeffery Flagg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffery Flagg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1 Mid America Plz Ste 1000, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 599-7525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 28, 2022
    Dr. Flagg is an amazing doctor. I did a breast augmentation with him in January of this year. I had a ton of questions in my consult and he answered every single one without hesitation. He took the time to explain the procedure at great length. On surgery day, he met with me before my procedure to reconfirm my size choice and give me comfort before going into surgery. Dr. Flagg isn't the most bubbly person but he is extremely professional. I have had two follow-ups since the procedures. His office has also called to check on me a couple of times. My breasts look wonderful.
    G. G. — Mar 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffery Flagg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043388465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Flagg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flagg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flagg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Flagg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flagg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

