Dr. Jeffery Flagg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Flagg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Mid America Plz Ste 1000, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 599-7525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flagg is an amazing doctor. I did a breast augmentation with him in January of this year. I had a ton of questions in my consult and he answered every single one without hesitation. He took the time to explain the procedure at great length. On surgery day, he met with me before my procedure to reconfirm my size choice and give me comfort before going into surgery. Dr. Flagg isn't the most bubbly person but he is extremely professional. I have had two follow-ups since the procedures. His office has also called to check on me a couple of times. My breasts look wonderful.
About Dr. Jeffery Flagg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1043388465
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flagg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flagg accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Flagg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flagg.
