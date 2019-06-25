Overview

Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with UM Laurel Medical Center.



Dr. Dormu works at Minimally Invasive Vascular Center in Laurel, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.