See All Vascular Surgeons in Laurel, MD
Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Dormu works at Minimally Invasive Vascular Center in Laurel, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minimally Invasive Vascular Center
    8730 Cherry Ln Ste 10, Laurel, MD 20707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 497-1590
  2. 2
    Minimally Invasive Vascular Centers
    8667 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 497-1590
  3. 3
    Minimally Invasive Vascular Center
    9201 CHERRY LN, Laurel, MD 20708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 497-1590
  4. 4
    1496 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 497-1590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Aortoenteric Fistula Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease, Progressive - Hypertension - Heart Defects - Bone Fragility - Brachysyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Tortuosity Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Obliterans Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthrosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atheroma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Atheroma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Berger's Disease Chevron Icon
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Rib Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Factor V Leiden Deficiency Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Gas Gangrene Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hereditary Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Hereditary Lymphedema, Type I Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Internal Carotid Agenesis Chevron Icon
Ischemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ischemia
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Ischemic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Jugular Vein Distention Chevron Icon
Klippel-Trenaunay Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangitis Chevron Icon
Lymphatic Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema, Congenital Recessive Chevron Icon
Lymphedema, Hereditary, 1b Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Lymphoedema Tarda Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Cutaneous Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Protein C Deficiency Chevron Icon
Protein S Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Sternal Cyst - Vascular Anomalies Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Superior Vena Cava Syndrome Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Lesion Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dormu?

    Jun 25, 2019
    He is a excellent doctor, my mom feels like a new person under his care.
    Beltsvile — Jun 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dormu to family and friends

    Dr. Dormu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dormu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO.

    About Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366430316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vascular-Endovascular Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. John's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dormu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dormu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dormu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dormu has seen patients for Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dormu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dormu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dormu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dormu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dormu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.