Dr. Jeffery Carron, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Carron, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Carron works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Ear, Nose and Throat2500 N State St Fl 4, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5160
-
2
University Physicians Ear, Nose & Throat764 Lakeland Dr Fl 4, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Carron and he also took care of my daughter for recurrent tonsillitis. He's smart and personable and relates well with kids and parents.
About Dr. Jeffery Carron, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760453823
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
