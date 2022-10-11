Overview

Dr. Jeffery Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Acadiana Family Physicians in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.