Overview

Dr. Jeffery Bollenbacher, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Bollenbacher works at Sports Plus Orthopedics in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Paris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.