Overview

Dr. Jeffery Alexander, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.