Dr. Jeffery Adam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Adam works at Premier ENT Associates in Middletown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.