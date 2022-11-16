Dr. Jefferson Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons
- FL
- Jupiter
- Dr. Jefferson Vaughan, MD
Dr. Jefferson Vaughan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jefferson Vaughan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jefferson Vaughan - General Surgery1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 972-5721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Cholelithiasis
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastrojejunal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Panniculitis
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Paracentesis
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stomal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?
Dr. Vaughn was very professional and always there for my needs and questions. I will highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jefferson Vaughan, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780649988
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- 1983
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.