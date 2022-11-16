Overview

Dr. Jefferson Vaughan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughan works at Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.