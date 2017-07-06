Dr. Jefferson Sommers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefferson Sommers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jefferson Sommers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Insight Physicians2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6348Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me tremendously and would highly recommend him. Unfortunately for me ,he is closing his Richmond practice. He will be missed. I had unbelievable panic attacks. He was my second Doctor and he has been great for 17 years. My level of 10 of panic attacks went down sharply because of great treatment.
About Dr. Jefferson Sommers, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760479224
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sommers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommers has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.