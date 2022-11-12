Overview

Dr. Jefferson Miley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Miley works at Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.