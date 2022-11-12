Dr. Jefferson Miley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefferson Miley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jefferson Miley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology1400 N Interstate 35 Ste 300, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-3540
Seton Family of Doctors1601 Trinity St Ste 704F, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miley took the time to review my tests and explain where my condition was in relation to my diagnosis. He answered my questions and showed he cared about me the patient. Thank you Dr Miley!
About Dr. Jefferson Miley, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed)
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miley has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miley speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.