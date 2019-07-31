Overview

Dr. Jefferson Mennuti, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Mennuti works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.