Overview

Dr. Jefferson Lyons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.