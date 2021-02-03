See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jefferson Hurley, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jefferson Hurley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Hurley works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fistula and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodhill Medical Park
    8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-6123
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baylor Medical Center at Irving, MOB I
    2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 750, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 759-2040
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 03, 2021
    One of the finest colorectal surgeons in the region. My son had a very difficult case and Dr. Hurley was the right man for the procedure. His surgical skills and bedside manner are beyond reproach. I would highly recommend Dr. Hurley to any patient that is in need of world class colorectal care.
    Aaron Barrick — Feb 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jefferson Hurley, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548295355
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • St Paul Med Center
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
