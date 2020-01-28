Overview

Dr. Jefferson Edwards III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Edwards III works at BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.