Dr. Jefferey Adair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jefferey Adair, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Adair works at
Locations
Ark-la-tex Spine Apmc8660 Fern Ave Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 841-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adair and his staff are outstanding, he has managed my pain very effectively and is available when you need his services, I couldn’t have picked a better pain Doctor
About Dr. Jefferey Adair, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780665828
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adair has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Adair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adair.
