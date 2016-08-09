Overview

Dr. Jeff Ye, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen Univ Of Med Sci, Guangzhou, China and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Ye works at North Atlantic Medical Digest Care in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.