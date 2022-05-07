Overview

Dr. Jeff Wongskhaluang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Wongskhaluang works at Grin Eye Care in Olathe, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.