Dr. Jeff Wongskhaluang, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeff Wongskhaluang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Wongskhaluang works at Grin Eye Care in Olathe, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Grin Eye Care
    Grin Eye Care
21020 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061
(913) 829-5511
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Grin Eye Care
    Grin Eye Care
13400 Briar Dr Ste C, Leawood, KS 66209
(913) 829-5511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Blepharitis
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Blepharitis
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eyelid Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Blocked Tear Duct
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Tattooing
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exotropia
Farsightedness
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2022
    Caring, patient and excellent at explaining conditions and procedures. Always exceptional care with Dr. Wongs!
    DorothyE — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jeff Wongskhaluang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821228677
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: Cook County Hospital
    • Luthern Gen Hosp
    Medical Education: Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • University Of Southern California
    • Ophthalmology
