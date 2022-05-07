Dr. Jeff Wongskhaluang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wongskhaluang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Wongskhaluang, MD
Dr. Jeff Wongskhaluang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Grin Eye Care21020 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 829-5511Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Grin Eye Care13400 Briar Dr Ste C, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (913) 829-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Olathe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Caring, patient and excellent at explaining conditions and procedures. Always exceptional care with Dr. Wongs!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1821228677
- Cook County Hospital
- Luthern Gen Hosp
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University Of Southern California
- Ophthalmology
