Dr. Jeff Wells, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jeff Wells, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. 

Dr. Wells works at Cleveland Clinic in Willoughby Hills, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cleveland Clinic Head & Neck Institute
    2570 Som Center Rd # 100, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
  Ear, Nose, and Throat
  English
  Male
  1548673072
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Jeff Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wells works at Cleveland Clinic in Willoughby Hills, OH. View the full address on Dr. Wells’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

