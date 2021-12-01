Overview

Dr. Jeff Victor, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Victor works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Saint Charles, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.