Overview

Dr. Jeff Traub, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Traub works at Atlanta Bone and Joint in Snellville, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.