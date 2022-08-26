Dr. Jeff Thackrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thackrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Thackrey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Thackrey, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Thackrey works at
Locations
BodyLogicMD of Fort Lauderdale6400 N Andrews Ave Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 688-4072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thackrey is very thorough and cares deeply about his patients. He also is willing to share his own personal health history and treatments to provide some additional support to decisions the patient is making
About Dr. Jeff Thackrey, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1306167846
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thackrey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thackrey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thackrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Thackrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thackrey.
