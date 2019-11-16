Dr. Jeff Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeff Peterson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Peterson works at
Western Washington Arthritis Clinic1909 214th St SE Ste 211, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 248-2626
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Excellent Doctor!
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467491076
- Inland Empire Hp Serv Assoc
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Gout and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.