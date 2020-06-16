Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from University of Washington - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Penman works at IHC Health Center - Orem in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.