Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from University of Washington - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Penman works at
Locations
Intermountain Central Orem Clinic505 W 400 N, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 254-6945
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is great! My son is medically complex and sees a lot of doctors. Dr. Penman is our favorite! He is so caring and personable. Every visit we've had with him, we leave feeling like we've just visited with a good friend. He always takes care to answer all of my questions and I never feel rushed like I have with other doctors. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1437178076
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center
- St Joseph's Hospital
- University of Washington - School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penman accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penman works at
Dr. Penman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Penman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penman.
