Dr. Jeff Pavell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Pavell, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeff Pavell, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Nanuet, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Pavell works at
Locations
-
1
Physical Medicine & Rehab Ctr365 Route 304 Ste 102, Nanuet, NY 10954 Directions (845) 624-2182
-
2
Northern Valley Anesthesiology350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3000Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
3
The Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Center500 Grand Ave Ste 1, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavell?
This review is long overdue. I met Dr Pavell years ago when he gave my Mother knee shots that helped her tremendously. More recently about a year or so ago. My husband and I both had epidurals at PMR that Dr Pavell performed. Prior to the procedures Dr P ordered specific MRI’s so he could review and inject precise area with utmost certainty of best results. These tests he ordered on my husband proved to be a possible serious condition that only came to fruition because of his thoroughness!! It all worked out. The epidural was performed with utmost accuracy resulting in pain free movements and better quality of life! Same with my epidural. Dr Pavell is an excellent Dr, very professional with a great bedside manner! See Peggy the office manager that is simply fantastic and knows her stuff. Thank You PMR!
About Dr. Jeff Pavell, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790769487
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavell works at
Dr. Pavell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pavell speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.