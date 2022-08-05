See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Nanuet, NY
Pain Medicine
Dr. Jeff Pavell, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Nanuet, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Pavell works at Physical Medcn & Rehab Ctr in Nanuet, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Physical Medicine & Rehab Ctr
    365 Route 304 Ste 102, Nanuet, NY 10954
    Northern Valley Anesthesiology
    350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631
    The Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Center
    500 Grand Ave Ste 1, Englewood, NJ 07631

  Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Aug 05, 2022
    This review is long overdue. I met Dr Pavell years ago when he gave my Mother knee shots that helped her tremendously. More recently about a year or so ago. My husband and I both had epidurals at PMR that Dr Pavell performed. Prior to the procedures Dr P ordered specific MRI's so he could review and inject precise area with utmost certainty of best results. These tests he ordered on my husband proved to be a possible serious condition that only came to fruition because of his thoroughness!! It all worked out. The epidural was performed with utmost accuracy resulting in pain free movements and better quality of life! Same with my epidural. Dr Pavell is an excellent Dr, very professional with a great bedside manner! See Peggy the office manager that is simply fantastic and knows her stuff. Thank You PMR!
Jennie Genovese — Aug 05, 2022
    Pain Medicine
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1790769487
    NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Jeff Pavell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pavell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Pavell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

