Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unity Physicians Hospital.

Dr. Niespodziany works at The South Bend Clinic in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN and Granger, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Partners LLC
    301 E Day Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 204-6700
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital of South Bend
    615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 259-9668
  3. 3
    Unity Medical & Surgical Hospital
    4455 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 259-9668
  4. 4
    South Bend Clinic At Granger
    14950 STATE ROAD 23, Granger, IN 46530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 259-9668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unity Physicians Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 10, 2022
    The wait was relatively short. My feet were inspected and nails trimmed and cleaned. The whole procedure took less than an hour
    — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548255292
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niespodziany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niespodziany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niespodziany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niespodziany has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niespodziany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Niespodziany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niespodziany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niespodziany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niespodziany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

