Dr. Jeff Lester, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeff Lester, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Lester works at
Locations
Trilogy Medical65 Aspen Way Ste 1, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 724-1164
- 2 4105 Soquel Dr, Soquel, CA 95073 Directions (831) 600-8117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lester is knowledgeable, kind, a great listener and diagnostician. He took time to answer all of my questions and discuss all of my options.
About Dr. Jeff Lester, DO
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457436990
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
