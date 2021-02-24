Dr. Kopelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeff Kopelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Kopelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Jeff D Kopelman MD FACS PLLC371 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 210-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kopelman was very attentive examination was thorough-answered my questions. He is calm and I felt very comfortable with his diagnosis.
About Dr. Jeff Kopelman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851363055
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- Montefiore Hospital Mc
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Brandeis U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
