Dr. Jeff Kopelman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (11)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeff Kopelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Kopelman works at Jeff D Kopelman MD FACS PLLC in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeff D Kopelman MD FACS PLLC
    371 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 210-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deafness
Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Deafness
Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis

Deafness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jeff Kopelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851363055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Manhattan Eet Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hospital Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kopelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopelman works at Jeff D Kopelman MD FACS PLLC in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kopelman’s profile.

    Dr. Kopelman has seen patients for Deafness, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

