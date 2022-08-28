Dr. Jeff Kopelman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Kopelman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeff Kopelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4423 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 321-4040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been caring for me for 9 years and he is excellent. Always available and has gone out of way to care for me.
About Dr. Jeff Kopelman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopelman has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kopelman speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopelman.
