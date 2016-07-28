See All Podiatric Surgeons in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Jackson, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jackson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital.

Dr. Jackson works at Healthpark Podiatric in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthpark Foot & Ankle Assoc.
    1975 Old Moultrie Rd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 825-0046
    Fleming Island Office
    1677 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste C, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 278-5112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 28, 2016
    Dr. Jackson's very professional and very courteous and very knowledgeable and treat you with the utmost respect
    Grady Dawson in Palm Coast, FL — Jul 28, 2016
    About Dr. Jeffrey Jackson, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1548412992
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

