Dr. Jeff Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Huang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Locations
- 1 18663 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 887-9800
Norman Kuo MD Phd Professional Corp.5471 La Palma Ave Ste 105, La Palma, CA 90623 Directions (714) 521-0239
Winston Chen MD11100 Warner Ave Ste 118, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 887-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Huang for many, many years. He is an excellent physician, caring and professional. He LISTENS. You will feel safe and you can be confident in your level of care!
About Dr. Jeff Huang, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1124122551
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
