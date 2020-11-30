Dr. Hetman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeff Hetman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeff Hetman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Hetman works at
Locations
Southeast Texas Foot and Ankle PA915 Gessner Rd Ste 460, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-3775Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Champaign Dental Group2051 Greenhouse Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 371-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hetman is very knowledgeable and thorough, but also laid back so I felt at ease. He has always taken time to answer my many questions. I feel very secure knowing that he will be the Dr. performing my upcoming surgery. His office is also very friendly and s as always worked me in last minute when needed as I injured an already injured foot. PTs are very good as well.
About Dr. Jeff Hetman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326092081
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hetman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hetman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hetman has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hetman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hetman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hetman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hetman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hetman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.