Dr. Jeff Hetman, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (16)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeff Hetman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Hetman works at Orbit Orthopedics in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Texas Foot and Ankle PA
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 460, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-3775
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    2051 Greenhouse Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 371-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 30, 2020
    Dr. Hetman is very knowledgeable and thorough, but also laid back so I felt at ease. He has always taken time to answer my many questions. I feel very secure knowing that he will be the Dr. performing my upcoming surgery. His office is also very friendly and s as always worked me in last minute when needed as I injured an already injured foot. PTs are very good as well.
    JS Mayes — Nov 30, 2020
    About Dr. Jeff Hetman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326092081
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hetman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hetman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hetman has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hetman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hetman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hetman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hetman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hetman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

