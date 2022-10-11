Overview

Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Headrick works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.