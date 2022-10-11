See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Headrick works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Orthopedic Surgery
    4642 N Loop 289 Ste 101, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 475-5544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cogdell Memorial Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Plains Regional Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr Headrick did both my knee replacements in 2015 and my right hip in 2016. I have healed and progressed really well and have a great quality of life once again. Friends and family constantly ask who did my knee and hip replacements because I walk as if I've never had surgery. I highly recommend Dr Headrick for an excellent outcome.
    Rose Garcia — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1861496499
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship In Adult Joint Reconstruction and Biologic Resurfacing
    • Phoenix Orthopedic Residency Program
    • Transitional Internship, Balboa Naval Hospital, San Diego, Ca
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    • B.S. In Ocean Engineering, U.S. Naval Academy
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Headrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Headrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Headrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Headrick works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Headrick’s profile.

    Dr. Headrick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Headrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Headrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Headrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Headrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Headrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

